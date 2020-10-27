Pair raise thousands for Thames Hospice with 21 hour walk

A Maidenhead postman and his friend have completed an adrenaline-fuelled 21-hour walk from Woodley to Brighton in aid of Thames Hospice.

Guy Coles and aeroplane engineer Adam Lewis took part in the challenge over the weekend of October 17 and 18.

The pair started at midday on the Saturday and arrived in Brighton three hours ahead of schedule, hitting the seafront in view of family and friends at just after 9am on Sunday morning.

They had initially hoped to do the walk in 24 hours.

Guy and Adam were raising money for Thames Hospice, which moved to its new Bray Lake facility this month. The hospice supported a late family friend and his loved ones.

Justin Hall passed away from cancer at the end of July, and the pair wanted to walk in his memory and raise funds for a cause close to their hearts, and the hearts of Justin’s family.

The friends have smashed a £500 target by nearly 800 per cent, with £3,921 in the pot at the time of writing.

Guy, who lived in Maidenhead for 30 years before moving to Bracknell, is no amateur when it comes to fundraising challenges.

Dubbed the ‘running postman’ by those on his rounds, he told the Advertiser that his battle was more of a mental one – as opposed to first-timer Adam, who struggled with physical challenges during the 60-mile walk.

The men walked across a range of terrain – including through the night – dressed as Super Mario characters, driven on by adrenaline and onlookers’ support.

“The first half was actually quite nice, the general public were lovely, beeping, having pictures with us. The second half was horrendous,” Guy said.

The pair had backpacks with a limited supply of food and water but aside from a quick stop off at a fast food chain, their options for refueling were limited, especially with time against them.

Guy recalled how Adam would act as the navigation system, plotting the route to East Sussex ‘all in his head’, aided by his job in aviation.

The two would not come into contact with anyone for about 20 miles during the night, Guy added.

“As soon as you come into the top end of Brighton and it is all downhill, the adrenaline took over,” Guy added.

“The blisters do not hurt, mentally I do not feel tired. The aches and pains seemed to go away and it became emotional.

“It was all for Justin. All it was for us was a sense of achievement, but the whole day, all 21 hours, everything was for Justin.”

While most people may have taken the next Monday a little bit easier, Guy managed to pick himself up for a run after dropping his children off at school the following week.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/guy-coles1 to donate.