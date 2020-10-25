Remember When: When the Big Yin and Pamela Stephenson fought rubbish tip

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at www.baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1970: Daredevil John Beard, from Cox Green, took a team into the skies above Exeter to break the British and European eight-man ‘star’ record.

Members of the Royal Green Jackets jumped at an altitude of 12,000ft to form an eight peak star at 5,000ft, before breaking away to parachute safely to the ground.

1975: Glitz and glamour was the order of the day as the Desborough Hall was transformed into Henery’s Olde Tyme Music Hall.

The variety event raised funds for Maidenhead United.

1980: There was a milestone moment for Maidenhead Synagogue as the community inducted its first full-time minister, Rabbi Jonathan Romain.

Speaking of the future of the synagogue, Rabbi Romain said that while it had quietly ticked over for several years, it was now seeing both an expansion in its membership and a surge of energy and activity.

1980: Customers at Queen’s Arms pub in Maidenhead took time off from drinking pints to lend their hand to welly wanging, tossing tomatoes and hurling eggs.

Landlord Terry Crick was placed in stocks and had eggs and tomatoes hurled at him to raise funds for Clarefield Hospital in Pinkneys Green.

1985: A group of 48 members of Maidenhead Rotaract danced a sponsored 12-hour marathon disco to raise funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The marathon was started at noon and the walls of WAMDSAD’s building in Braywick were soon throbbing to the sounds of a mobile disco.

Representatives from Rotaract clubs throughout the South-east of England also joined in with the fun.

1990: Stars Billy Connolly and Pamela Stephenson joined neighbours, naturalists, horse riders, walkers, Friends of the Earth and amenity groups in Drift Road, Fifield, to protest against plans for a 56-acre waste tip (main picture).

The mass demonstration was against proposals to extract clay from the open farmland.

Stephenson said: “There is really no reason to have landfill sites anywhere in the country.”

1995: Teen boyband Ultimate Kaos was the star attraction as Virgin’s new megastore was opened in Maidenhead.

Young fans were crushed as crowds surged forward to watch the group perform, leading to officials stopping the show after just one song.

Hundreds of youngsters queued for up to two hours to see the band, which was joined by Gladiator hero Hunter at the opening.