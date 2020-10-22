Maidenhead school sends entire year 11 group home after two COVID cases

A Maidenhead school has sent its entire year 11 group home until the end of the half-term break after two students in the year tested positive for COVID-19.

Furze Platt Senior School informed parents of two confirmed cases of the virus on October 15, and again on October 18.

After the second case, headteacher Dr Andrew Morrison instructed year 11 pupils to be educated from home from the start of this week, returning on Monday, November 2 after the autumn week off.

The Furze Platt Road school also said there are a ‘large number of students’ who need to self-isolate for two weeks since their last contact in school with the student who tested positive.

The required 14 days will be end on Monday, October 26.

“Speaking to Public Health England, the likely source of the infections among our year 11 is students socialising outside school, including mixing with students from across Maidenhead,” Dr Morrison said in a letter to parents on Sunday.

“Like all reading this letter, I am deeply frustrated that we need to ask year 11 to work from home.

“We have all worked incredibly hard to protect staff and students, ensuring we returned to some form of normality and are prepared for GCSE examinations next summer.

“However, I understand that we need to protect our community by taking this action.”