Council announces 'important changes' to waste and recycling services

‘Important changes’ to waste and recycling services will be taking place next week, the council has announced.

The Royal Borough said the alterations would affect a ‘small number of residents’, with those impacted being informed by letter this week.

Some residents have gone many weeks without their bins being emptied after a return to weekly collections after lockdown with waste contractor Serco.

A few have even had maggot-filled bins and in some cases, not had them collected for up to 10 weeks.

Changes will come into effect from the start of next week.

Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray), lead member for waste, said: “In order to address the waste and recycling collection issues, we are changing the collection day for a small number of households.

“From next week we are making Saturday a proper collection day with our own vehicles and our own crews.

“To make this work there are changes to a number of day’s collections but we should be able to move forward and give our residents the service they deserve and pay for. “

Cllr Coppinger added: “We want to stress that no waste collection service will eradicate missed bins completely, as there may be factors outside of the waste contractors control.

“We have worked closely with Serco to make necessary improvements and this has resulted in a reduction in missed collections over the past few weeks, and we hope that by changing the collection day for a small number of residents, we will see a further reduction in missed bins.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience residents have experienced with the waste and recycling services.”