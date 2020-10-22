Norden's Ark Appeal to help keep arts venue 'afloat'

Norden Farm has launched an appeal to raise £50,000 in a bid to keep its programmes ‘afloat’ for local audiences.

Norden’s Ark Appeal will help the Altwood Road venue continue to deliver its multi-arts entertainment and creative activities in both live and digital formats.

Although the centre for the arts is now open following a five-month closure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, its opening hours and capacity has been greatly reduced along with its revenue.

To adapt to the reduction in capacity and to cater for audiences who do not want to, or who are unable to venture out, Norden Farm has been live streaming its live performances and also its classes.

Last week, Norden Farm welcomed a £351,000 grant awarded by Arts Council England from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport’s £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund.

This money will be spent on the venue’s operational costs, which amount to £750,000 annually, and cover some of the substantial losses incurred as a result of the pandemic.

However, the Norden’s Ark Appeal will enable the centre to address increased demand for online programming – whether it be for families in self-isolation or those who might be shielding.

Norden Farm chief executive and artistic director, Jane Corry, said: “The pandemic has hit us all so hard.

“For Norden Farm it’s meant we had to be closed for months and now can only operate on really reduced numbers.

“If you want to get involved in the Norden Ark Appeal and help keep Norden Farm afloat, buy an empty seat when you buy a ticket to see a show or a film – ‘buy two by two’.”

Buying ‘two by two’ means every person who books a ticket can add a donation of £10 to their basket – the average value of an empty socially-distanced seat.

This option will be available until Norden Farm can return to full capacity.

There is also the Norden’s Ark Quiz which will take place over Zoom on Wednesday, November 18 from 7pm.

The idea is that family, friends and work colleagues from the UK and around the world can participate in teams of up to six people, at a cost of £5 per person.

The quiz coincides with the ‘Norden’s Ark Match Appeal Fortnight’ from Sunday, November 15 to Sunday, November 29 – during which time any donations made will be doubled.

Details of a fundraising comedy night will be announced in the future.

To find out more about the appeal, to book tickets for the Norden’s Ark Quiz, or to make a donation, go to norden.farm/pages/norden-s-ark-appeal