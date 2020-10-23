Maidenhead buisnesses can survive in tier 2, says Chamber of Commerce president

The president of the Maidenhead’s chamber of commerce is hopeful businesses outside the hospitality industry will see little impact from a potential move to tier 2.

Mike Miller, president of the town's chamber, said: “The problem is that until there’s a vaccine, this is going to go around in circles for a long time.”

He added that, under current guidelines, shops outside the hospitality industry would not shut ‘even if it goes to tier 3’.

Mr Miller did express concerns for the pubs, cafes and restaurants in the area, though, that face losing further trade if the area is moved into tier 2.

He suggested introducing a new rating system for hospitality venues, based on how COVID-safe they are, and allowing them to operate in a more normal way if they are highly rated.

He said: “The one thing I don’t understand is why they haven’t got some kind of grading system for pubs and restaurants and cafes because there’s a lot that have really good COVID protection and others that don’t.

“Places with really good safety measures are in a better position to provide services than the ones that don’t.

“The five-star food safety grading is already being done, they could add COVID guidelines onto that.

“It’s a no-brainer.”