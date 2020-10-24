Maidenhead Waterways AGM set for November

The town’s waterway group is set to hold its annual meeting next month.

On Wednesday, November 11, Maidenhead Waterways will host its 13th AGM, looking back on the progress made over the last year.

At the meeting, chairman Richard Davenport will review all the progress that has been made since the last annual meeting, before the charity’s accounts are presented by treasurer Mark Loader.

The meeting, which starts at 7.30pm, will take place virtually over Zoom. Those who would like to attend should contact Richard Davenport on richard.dav@btinternet.com.