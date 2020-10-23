Maidenhead Music Society returns to live concerts with the Brompton String Quartet

Maidenhead Music Society will be restarting its live concerts at Norden Farm on Thursday, October 29 with the Brompton String Quartet.

This will be the first of two concerts coming up within the next month, with the second on November 19.

Each year the Music Society puts on seven concerts at Norden Farm, featuring classical music from solo instruments to chamber groups and opera.

This spring the society had to cancel the remainder of its season. In March, the booked orchestra from Germany was turned away at the last minute in Calais as the nation went into lockdown.

“Musicians have been unable to perform and many are still suffering from the lack of work,” said Deborah Behrman, concert secretary at Maidenhead Music Society.

“Our members were incredibly generous, donating their unused ticket monies to us so we could make some contribution to those whose concerts had to be cancelled.

“For that reason there is goodwill amongst artists to come and perform again for us.”

The concerts will take place live in Norden Farm’s Courtyard Theatre. The arts centre is experimenting with reduced seating concerts, also live-streamed for those who feel safer at home.

The first concert is on Thursday, October 29 at 7.30pm, when the young Brompton String Quartet, winners of the 2019 St Martin-in-the-Fields Chamber Competition, will be playing.

The concert will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. It will include two Beethoven quartets, Haydn’s Sunrise quartet and a short piece by Karen Tanaka written in homage to Beethoven.

The second concert will be on November 19, when author Jessica Duchen will read from her newly released book on Beethoven’s ‘Immortal Beloved’ and Piers Lane will play Beethoven’s piano music.

Tickets to attend in person and tickets to view the concert virtually are both available from the box office. Tickets are £15 each at the theatre or £15 per household for live-stream tickets.

Contact Norden Farm box office on 01628 788997 or visit norden.farm/events