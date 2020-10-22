Turkey farm guarded by alpacas uses sunflowers to raise £3,400 for charity

A field of sunflowers grown by Copas Traditional Turkeys farm has raised more than £3,400 for a good cause.

Copas decided to offer its sunflowers for free in exchange for a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Photos of the sunflowers garnered national media coverage and proved so popular, the team smashed their fundraising target of £200 for Macmillan.

Simon Windsor, one of the team members, said:

“We always have a period of time between crops for the soil to recover, but instead of using the usual chemicals, we used a catch crop to prevent weeds and prepare the seed bed for the next crop.

“The catch crop included sunflowers which grew exceptionally well and looked amazing.

“The reaction in the village was phenomenal so we thought it was a good opportunity to raise some money in support of Macmillan.”

The Copas team and family volunteered over the weekend to pick the sunflowers and man the field gate, selling the sunflowers for donations.

The team thought they would raise around £200, but thus far have raised £1,720. The company agreed that it would match the donations, doubling to the total to £3,440.

“Most of the team here have lost a loved one to cancer, so Macmillan is close to our hearts,” said Simon.

“With COVID, we’re hearing stories of delayed treatment and delayed diagnosis, so Macmillan needs our support more than ever.”

Ryan Howarth, Macmillan fundraising manager, said: “With coronavirus constantly in the headlines, cancer is in danger of becoming the ‘forgotten C’.“But Copas Traditional Turkeys’ unique way of supporting us will help us be there for more people with cancer. We’re so grateful for their fundraising – what a fantastic achievement.”

The farm has become famous for its alpacas, which deter foxes and other predators away from the turkeys, keeping them safe as we approach the festive season.