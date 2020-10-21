'Christmas Tree Trail' to bring different kind of festive cheer to Maidenhead

With coronavirus set to hit the festive season, a church in Maidenhead has altered plans for one of its biggest Christmas events.

For the last nine years, St. Luke’s Church, in Norfolk Road, has hosted a Christmas Tree Festival, decorating the venue with 80 twinkling trees and attracting 3,000 people over one weekend last year.

The event’s 10th anniversary is set to take on a different flavour this year to adhere to virus restrictions, and the church has announced that there will instead be a Christmas Tree Trail – whereby anyone can decorate a tree and place it somewhere for the public to view.

The trail goes live from December 9 until Christmas Eve, when people will be able to take walks to view the trees, guided by a website route, and vote for their favourite online.

For those who are not able to leave the house, the website will have photos of each tree.

“We are so sad that we can’t do the same this year, especially on our tenth anniversary’, said St Luke’s vicar, Reverend Sally Lynch.

‘However we still want to bring some Christmas cheer and sparkle to Maidenhead, so we are moving out of the church and into town.”

Last year the Christmas Tree Festival raised £2,300 for good causes, while proceeds for 2020 will be split between Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the church.

A popular Memory Tree will still be set up in the church with tags made available online for people to print and send to the church to hang the names of loved ones who will be missed this Christmas.

Rev Lynch added: “Last year there was an amazing atmosphere in church as the trees twinkled.

“We couldn’t let the season go without offering some Christmas joy – in a socially distanced way, of course.”

For more details and to take part in the trail, contact the church on 01628 622733 or email admin@stlukeschurchmaidenhead.org.uk