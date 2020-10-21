Magnet Centre site looks to be redeveloped into 450 flats with park and town links

The site of the old Magnet Leisure Centre could be redeveloped into 450 new homes, with a ‘green corridor’ and a pedestrian link to the town centre.

On Tuesday night, property developer Countryside led a presentation and online Q&A, allowing residents to feedback on its current designs for the site on Saint-Cloud Way.

The development would include green landscaping linking to the existing Kidwells Park. It is likely to be built in phases across about five years.

The houses would be a mix of both affordable and market sale homes. Countryside says it is still in the process of assessing values and will continue to do so up until the sales launch in 2022.

Since the last consultation, the developer changed the proposed height of the building plans, following concerns by residents that the previous designs were too tall.

Instead, Countryside has introduced buildings of varying heights, ranging from two to 10 storeys.

Countryside is also planning some landscaping work, including cutting back the sides of the underpass into a terraced structure to let in more light.

The developer has been thinking about how to adapt its designs for new market requirements, given the life changes brought about by coronavirus.

“The challenges of this year have highlighted the need for high-quality versatile indoor and outdoor living space and we have put a lot of work into designing spaces that work for everyone,” said a spokesman.

Residents at the consultation asked questions about the parking provisions in the new development, amid concerns of too much pressure on local street parking.

Countryside confirmed it will be providing 50 per cent parking for residents in the new buildings, i.e., one parking space for every two residents.

A spokesperson for the Royal Borough added his assurances that, as the development would be phased, existing parking would remain for the foreseeable future, such as outside the now demolished Tenpin Maidenhead bowling alley.

The third and last online Q&A is tonight at 6.30pm.Those interested may still be able to register online by visiting https://tinyurl.com/yyob4vv2