Still time to enter Theresa May Christmas card competition

MAIDENHEAD: The deadline for Theresa May’s Christmas card competition has been extended to coincide with the start of the half term holiday.

Entries for the annual competition are now open until Friday, October 23, giving youngsters more of a chance to see their design picked for the Maidenhead and Twyford MP’s official Christmas card.

It is open to children aged 11 and under who live in Mrs May’s constituency. This year’s theme is ‘my favourite thing about Christmas’.

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed.

Entries should also include full name, age and school or organisation of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and number.