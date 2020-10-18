Zoom Zumbathon raises more than £1,000 for breast cancer charity

A charity Zoom Zumbathon has raised more than £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now.

Two Maidenhead women, Carla Leech and Annet Bowler, co-led a live class of Zoom Zumba on Saturday, joining Gabriel and Harriet Kitty Borozescu.

Every year, the four Zumba instructors take part in the Party in Pink Zumbathon. Participants are encouraged to dress in pink for the event.

Usually, the Party in Pink would be hosted at more than 1,000 venues across the world, but moved to Zoom for the pandemic.

Last year, this particular group raised more than £1,300. They were expecting to generate less money this year due to the different nature of the event.

“We raised a staggering £1,010 for Breast Cancer Now,” said Annet Bowler.

“That’s beyond expectations and I’m really amazed by the kindness and generosity of people during these surreal times.”