Zoom Zumbathon raises more than £1,000 for breast cancer charity

03:00PM, Sunday 18 October 2020
A charity Zoom Zumbathon has raised more than £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now.
Two Maidenhead women, Carla Leech and Annet Bowler, co-led a live class of Zoom Zumba on Saturday, joining Gabriel and Harriet Kitty Borozescu.
Every year, the four Zumba instructors take part in the Party in Pink Zumbathon. Participants are encouraged to dress in pink for the event.
Usually, the Party in Pink would be hosted at more than 1,000 venues across the world, but moved to Zoom for the pandemic.
Last year, this particular group raised more than £1,300. They were expecting to generate less money this year due to the different nature of the event.
“We raised a staggering £1,010 for Breast Cancer Now,” said Annet Bowler.
“That’s beyond expectations and I’m really amazed by the kindness and generosity of people during these surreal times.”
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The Royal Borough will ask Government to raise its status in the three-tier coronavirus alert system from Medium to High next week.
The Royal Borough is ‘dangerously close’ to being moved into the high-risk COVID-19 category, the council leader has warned.