Food bank receives bumper crop from school harvest festivals

Larchfield Primary School was among about a dozen schools who joined with churches for Maidenhead Foodshare’s harvest festival donations this year.

“The demand for food is higher in winter,” said Lester Tanner, trustee of Foodshare.

“People spend more of their money on heating and have less for food.

“There’s also more illness in winter. For anyone working a zero-hour contract, if they can’t work because they’re ill, they can’t earn.”

The donations of dry, long-term storable food will help all those people who need to make use of foodbanks in the winter months.

Larchfield traditionally runs a competition between classes to see which can gather together the most food and line it up in their playground.

This year, the school did the same as usual, except that classes remained in their bubbles.

“We are really proud of our school family,” said headteacher Jacqui Kearney.

“During this time where supporting each other is really important, they still donated generously to our harvest line-up.”