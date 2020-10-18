Junior school boys plant 3,000 flower bulbs at Claires Court School

Boys from Claires Court Junior Boys' School have helped plant 3,000 flower bulbs to add colour to their grounds next spring.

Children from reception to Year 6 (ages four to 11) planted a variety of crocus and snowdrop bulbs, funded by the school’s PTA, around the grounds of the school last week.

“We’re so pleased and thankful that our PTA was able to support this initiative, which enabled the boys to work outdoors in their bubbles,” said Dean Richards, head of Claires Court Junior Boys'.

“The bulb planting has brought everyone together to create something to look forward to next spring.”

Theo Ainsley from year 6 added:“I like planting bulbs because I can work with my friends and the teachers. I also liked being able to create brightness in the school grounds.”