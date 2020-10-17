Burchetts Green Infant School wins green award from Woodland Trust

Burchetts Green Infant School has been awarded a gold award by the Woodland Trust for getting involved in green activities.

The Green Tree Schools initiative has seen more than 12,000 schools sign up since it was launched in 2008.

As schools reach milestones within the project, they receive bronze and silver certificates and then a wooden plaque for the gold award. There is also a platinum award.

Burchetts Green planted new trees in their school grounds, visited local woods, reduced their carbon emissions and joined in various other Woodland Trust activities.

“The children enjoy being outside as much as possible and we certainly make use of our rural setting,” said headteacher Rob Harris.

“It is great to receive a Gold Green Tree Schools Award as recognition of what we do everyday.”

The Green Tree Schools Award is free to take part in, and the Woodland Trust is also offering free packs of trees to schools.

To find out more, visit woodlandtrust.org.uk/ schools