Pupils pirates for a day at Holyport CofE Primary School

To conclude a topic all about ocean life pupils at Holyport CofE Primary School dressed as swashbucklers of the sea for a ‘pirate day’ on Tuesday.

During the topic ‘Blue Abyss’ pupils in the mixed year three and four classes have learned about the importance of coral reefs, the global threat of plastic pollution and the sea life found in the different ocean layers.

Year three/four teacher, Emma Horner, said the children have thoughtfully considered ‘how to be the best global citizens’ and have even teamed together to sponsor a Hawksbill turtle from the WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature).

As well as enjoying a host of fun pirate-related activities on Tuesday, including knot-tying, treasure hunting, map reading, crafting and pirate games, pupils also had the opportunity to take part in a Q&A video conference.

In the hot seat to answer children’s questions were submariners from the from the BP Shipping Vetting and Safety Team.

Year three/four teacher, Leanne Barnes, who organised the day said the answers given ‘often caused many jaws to drop’.

She added: “It was a fun-packed day to complete our topic and celebrate being back in the classroom with each other.”