Toy sale an opportunity for Christmas shopping

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service ‘Pop-up Shop’ will be holding a toy sale next weekend.

The two-day event at Unit 15, Grove Park Business Estate in Waltham Road will take place on Saturday, October 17 from 11am-4pm and on Sunday, October 18 from 11am-3pm.

On offer will be a mixture of new toys at bargain prices as well as good-as-new toys, puzzles, games, books and pocket money toys.

All funds will go to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Helen Johnson who leads the Maidenhead Fund Raising Group for the charity said: “It is never too early to start your Christmas shopping.”

Safety guidelines are in place and there is space to park.