Theresa May MP calls on people to take part in charitable Boundary Walk

MP Theresa May urged charity walkers to sign up for this year’s Rotary Boundary Walk when she joined organisers for the official launch of the event on Sunday.

Usually the annual sponsored walk would take place in a single day but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is being held in a ‘Bubble’ format over three weeks.

Participants can walk all or part of the 12-mile route in groups of no more than six people on any day up until Sunday, October 25.

The walk which raises thousands of pounds for charity is organised by Maidenhead Rotary Club and Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, with support from the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust and the Shanly Foundation.

Mrs May, who traditionally joins walkers for the start of the event at the Boulters Lock car park with her husband Philip, was pleased a socially-distanced way for the event to go ahead had been found.

“The Boundary Walk is one of the highlights of the Maidenhead year, so don’t let Covid stop you from taking part. Get into your bubble and do the walk for your favourite charity,” Mrs May said.

There is a registration fee of £2.50 for adults and £1 for children, which covers admin costs, route maps and completion certificates.

A special registration rate of £15 for 15 or more people is available to charities with lots of supporters - but walkers must still take part in groups of no more than six.

All sponsorship money raised by walkers goes to their chosen charities. Full details about the event and how to register can be found at www.boundarywalk.org.uk