Firefighters campaign for smoke alarm awareness

09:00AM, Saturday 10 October 2020
Berkshire’s firefighters are supporting a campaign urging residents to test their smoke alarms.
The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) is backing the Fire Kills smoke alarm testing campaign.
According to statistics, only 26 per cent of all households in the country which own a smoke alarm test them regularly. In the year ending March 2020, there were 199 fire-related deaths in the home.
By joining the Fire Kills campaign, RBFRS hopes to raise awareness and prevent deaths in Berkshire.
Ian Barks, RBFRS central hub prevention manager said: “I’d encourage our residents to make sure they get into the habit of testing their smoke alarms regularly as they can save you and your loved ones’ lives.
“In the event of a fire, working smoke alarms will give you the valuable time to get out, stay out and call 999.”
The fire service recommends abiding by the following tips to help lower the risk when a fire breaks out:
