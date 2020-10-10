Remember When: Bloodhound tracks the way to fame plus a Lassie-like rescue

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1970: The Mayor, Cllr Harry Griffin, paid a visit to Alwyn Infants School for its harvest festival.

He was greeted by a life-sized model of himself, made by pupils at the school.

1975: Vic the bloodhound landed himself a starring role in a new Sherlock Holmes filmed being made at Pinewood Studios (main picture).

Vic, a member of the Smith family in Belmont Road, had a role in The Seven Per Cent Solution, which saw the famous detective, played by Nicol Williamson, being treated by Sigmund Freud (Alan Arkin).

1975: Maidenhead’s Ivy Leaf Club formally opened its new premises at Holmanleaze.

The club was one of the town’s most thriving institutions with more than 1,000 members and had long ago outgrown its premises in Marlow Road.

It was finally able to move to a new home and celebrated with a glitzy black-tie party featuring a host of local dignitaries.

1980: Postman Wilf Wild started his last High Street delivery after 17 years of service.

Wilf was a familiar site on his trusty red bicycle – but he had to be taught how to ride when he first took up the job after moving down from Rochdale in 1963.

1985: Superdog Tanus was hailed as a hero after pulling off a Lassie-style rescue.

The mongrel saved the life of her kennel-mate Sophie by leading owner, Julie Harman, for miles through woods and hedges to the spot where the Manchester terrier lay entangled in thick bushes, unable to move.

Mrs Harman, from Wooburn Common, had been frantic with worry after the two dogs had slipped out of her garden and sped across fields surrounding her home, but Tanus returned to save day and help rescue Sophie.

1985: More than 200 canoeists from all over Southern England took to the water at the National Scout Boating Centre at Longridge in Bisham for the Scout and Guide Canoe Club’s annual marathon.

The paddlers competed in nine divisions, racings along a 13-mile course between Marlow and Maidenhead.

1995: Stars of the future took to the mat for Woodlands Park Judo Club’s annual championships.

About 200 youngsters aged from five to 15 took part in the annual championships