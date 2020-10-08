Arty children awarded prizes for Advertiser competition win

Children who think their mums are pretty as a picture have been awarded prizes for their arty depictions.

Winners have been picked in the Advertiser competition, which sought to find the best mum drawings.

Launched pre-lockdown back in March ahead of Mother’s Day, prize-giving has been delayed amid the pandemic, but the victorious youngsters have now been given a sweet treat prize.

Bibi Hayford, 11, from Maidenhead, who drew her mum Madeleen; William de la Force, 10, from Marlow (below), who depicted Kirsty; and Zac Jones, 10 from Windsor, who drew mother Jenny, took the plaudits.

A total of 250 creations were entered from across a range of schools in and around the borough, with the winners awarded sweet treats as prizes, initially intended to be Easter eggs, but amid the circumstances, cakes and chocolate have since been delivered to them.

Bibi, from Cranbrook Drive, attends Courthouse Junior School. Mum Madeleen said: “I am so proud of her. I was surprised when she decided to join the competition, but she loves drawing, it is her favourite hobby.

“She didn’t even use a picture of me – she just kind of looked at me while I was walking around the house, and just drew what she saw. She was over the moon.”

Zac (below) goes to Braywood School, and his mum said she was ‘super proud’ of his artistic efforts.

“Winning the My Mum drawing competition has been a real boost for both he and I in these surreal times we find ourselves in. I’m super proud of Zac,” she said.