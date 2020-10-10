Berkshire College of Agriculture Zoo scoops Tripadvisor award

The Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) Zoo has received a Tripadvisor ‘Travellers’ Choice Award’.

The sought-after accolade is given to the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide on Tripadvisor.

BCA Zoo is ranked as the number one thing to do in Maidenhead, and it is ranked third for Windsor attractions – sitting just below Windsor Castle and Windsor & Eton Brewery for traveller reviews.

The zoo runs alongside student activity and offers the public the opportunity to take part in zoo tours and animal experiences.

Education officer Emily Wiltshire said: “Without the support of our wonderful visitors and them taking the time to review their experiences, we wouldn’t be celebrating this award.”

She added: “All of the publicity and positive reviews we get on Tripadvisor go such a long way in helping us run all of our public facing activities and encourage others to come and see, what we hope people think, is a local hidden gem.”

With strict COVID secure measure in place, BCA zoo is running zoo tours and meerkat encounters, and in October half-term there will also be the animal academy.

To learn more or to book an encounter visit zoo.bca.ac.uk