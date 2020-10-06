Police seize £30,000 worth of drugs in Royal Borough 'county lines' crackdown

More than £30,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin was seized in the Royal Borough as Thames Valley Police (TVP) undertook a week of action targeting ‘county drug lines’.

A total of 62 stop and searches were also performed, of which 39 saw illegal items including drugs, cash and weapons located.

County lines commonly involves the transportation of drugs from one city or town to another, usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.

The ‘County Line’ is the mobile phone line used to take the orders of drugs.

TVP’s work to combat the trend in the borough – carried out during September – also saw a stolen vehicle located, and a closure order imposed by the courts banning people from attending a property to protect a vulnerable person, it said via a Facebook post yesterday (Monday).

Several covert operations were also conducted, resulting in several people being arrested for offences including drug supply, aggravated burglary and possessing offensive weapons.

Sergeant Ryan Powell, from the TVP Windsor and Maidenhead Problem Solving Team, said: “We will not tolerate county drug lines in our area.

“We will relentlessly pursue offenders and look to send them to prison and take their cash and assets off them.

“We continue to work with our partners and charities to protect our communities and vulnerable people.

“Any persons in the community can contact us via 101 or online to share information with us, or alternatively you can inform us anonymously via Crimestoppers”.

The force added that it has launched a new partnership with The Children’s Society to help raise awareness of the crime, and has been working with secondary schools to highlight signs of exploitation.