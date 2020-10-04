Maidenhead auctioneers sets record with £15,000 tea set sale

An auctioneers based in Maidenhead broke records last week as a rare tea set sold for more than £15,000.

Dawsons, in Kings Grove, held a dedicated Moorcroft pottery auction on September 23, a prestigious industry brand. The sale included 64 lots, all from one private collection.

Broadcast live online, it was an international sale with buyers from the USA, Ireland, Northern Europe and the UK involved, with one winner getting their hands on the coveted item.

The star of the sale was Lot 58, a rare William Moorcroft silver overlaid 'Pomegranate' pattern three piece tea set, dated 1912, decorated with a band of pomegranates, leaves and berries, that achieved a hammer price of £15,400.

A pair of clients who had booked telephone lines battled it out back-and-forth for the item for almost 10 minutes, with the winner a UK-based private collector.

Richard Harrison, who curated the sale and auctioned all of the items, said: “It has been a real pleasure handling, researching and putting this auction together.

“I am so pleased that we achieved such great prices for our client”.