Remember When: Magnet sports hall played host to world-famous orchestra

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 35 and 40 years ago this week.

1980: The world-famous Royal Philharmonic Orchestra found itself in the unfamiliar surroundings of a leisure centre sports hall (main picture).

The orchestra played at the Magnet Leisure Centre, with about 90 musicians heading to Maidenhead as part of the Windsor Festival series.

1985: The farming community’s social event of the year returned as the Royal East Berks Agricultural Association’s Show took place at Frogmore Farm in Littlewick Green.

The 132nd show saw farmers do battle in its biggest event, the ploughing match, while prizes were given out in a host of other categories.

1985: Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies opened the £1.6million Sensations Leisure Club at the Crest Hotel in Maidenhead.

Cox Green School pupil James Stevens – a keen swimmer – was chosen to help with the ribbon cutting before James and Sharron took to the pool.

1985: A record £7,000 was made at the eighth Combined Charities Fair at Maidenhead Town Hall.

Some 48 local charities took part in the massive fundraising effort, which over the years had become a traditional annual event supported by hundreds of Maidonians.

1995: A team of former mayors needed more than pot luck when they took part in a charity snooker tournament.

The former first citizens finished last in the tournament against King George VI Club and the Slough and District Snooker Club.

The annual event also included a battle between the ex-mayors and King George VI Club for the Maidenhead Advertiser Challenge Cup – with the club maintaining their hold of the trophy.

1995: Altwood School plugged into the future and was surfing the information super-highway.

It participated in a scheme which allowed science and modern language pupils to link-up with students from 60 other schools.

Altwood was one of the pilot schools for the scheme, with pupils given their own email

addresses and regularly corresponding with students from other schools.