    • Theresa May presents prizes to winners of Waterways photography competition

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    Theresa May presented prizes for the Maidenhead Waterways photographic competition on September 25 at the Town Hall.

    The winners were Will Tarbit in the Under 16s category for his picture of geese and ducks near the new weir at Green Lane, and Mary Williams in 16+ category for her picture of a heron alone on the weir.

    Mary Williams’ winning photograph in the 16+ category of the heron alone on the weir.

    Each received a certificate and a cheque for £100.

    The winners were chosen from a shortlist by Maidenhead Waterways trustee Andrew Ingram, together with Mrs May and professional photographer Ian Longthorne of the Maidenhead Advertiser.

    “These photos are a great tribute to the way the waterways are continuing to transform the town centre,” said Mrs May.

    Maidenhead Waterways trustee Andrew Ingram added: “People love the restored parts of the waterway, but not everybody knows that they are there – hence the competition.”

    Photos of the returning wildlife dominated themes for the competition, with three top scorers featuring the grey heron, often seen between the weir and the library area.

    Will Tarbit’s winning photo of waterfowl swimming near the new weir at Green Lane.

    Maidenhead

