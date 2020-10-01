Millennium Walk marches ahead for 20th anniversary

The Millennium Walk celebrated its 20th anniversary in almost traditional style on Sunday, September 20, covering half its usual route.

The walk is a cross-country ramble from Hurley to Maidenhead Riverside which connects at both ends with the Thames Path National Trail.

This project was created by Maidenhead Civic Society (MCS) and East Berks Ramblers (EBRA) to celebrate the Millennium.

Despite the challenges thrown up by COVID-19, the event organisers decided to go ahead with the walk this year too, armed with advice from Sport England.

The occasion was marked by a walk from Pinkneys Green to Maidenhead Riverside, covering half the overall route.

The walkers assembled on National Trust land opposite the Scout Hut on Pinkneys Green where they were joined by Theresa May and her husband Sir Philip.

After a short address on social distancing and safety, the walkers set off, led by Mrs May.

With special permission from the Royal Borough, the walkers were able to cross the East Field of Battlemead Common with its views of Cliveden.