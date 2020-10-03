Bodyfit gym team get active volunteering on the waterways

The team at Bodyfit gym in Maidenhead has started up community litter picks and waterway s clean-ups to keep busy during COVID-19.

On Sunday, September 20, the Bodyfit team carried out a large scale litter pick around Braywick Nature Reserve.

“We have a great team of community minded people here,” said Luke Corriette, who runs Bodyfit.

“Our first project started a few weeks ago. It was just four of us on the Bray end of the York Stream doing a litter pick along the banks of Bray Cut.”

During its second outing, Team Bodyfit completed a litter pick along a section of the Green Lane stream.

“This river rises and falls dramatically with rainfall leaving lots of rubbish washed up along the banks,” wrote Luke on the gym’s Facebook page.

“I’m not going to get in depth on the problems of micro plastics and general rubbish in the ocean but if you do your research you'll see this problem is reaching an unprecedented level.”

That day, the team collected eight large sacks of rubbish varying from bottles and crisp packets to a pair of boots and even a fire extinguisher.

The size of the volunteer base has been growing steadily, with 18 people showing up to the last project, raking out algae and weed bloom from the York Stream near Maidenhead Library.

“I’ve been surprised at the growth of the project,” said Luke.

Bodyfit is looking for future projects it can help with in the community. Those with any ideas can message the team directly on the gym’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/y44fzwkb