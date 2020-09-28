Cox Green pre-school safer after 'fab' new toilets installed

A pre-school in Cox Green says it feels safer and more independent after new toilets were installed there over the summer break.

Linda Smith, manager of the Community Centre pre-school in Highfield Lane, says the £17,000 refurb will ensure children can stay in their bubbles and keep themselves and others safe with regular hand-washing.

Cox Green Community Centre is used by a variety of groups, including a church, and the existing toilets there have been used by the pre-school for 35 years.

But it now has its own thanks to quick work by Maidenhead builder Rod Walsh and funding from the Cox Green Community Association and parish council.

Linda added that the build was pushed hard during the lockdown as the need for new toilets became more apparent, with children having to leave their bubbles to use the facilites.

A lack of running water in the hall also made matters difficult for hand-washing.

“They are not just toilets for us,” Linda told the Advertiser.

“We pushed and pushed for them and they were done in the six-week holiday, and they look fab.

“We are safe, we do not have to go out of the setting. It is such an asset.”

She added: “The toilets will [also] be for other users in the community centre, so although we are there every day in term time, there are other groups that come into the centre, like a martial arts group, and a drumming group.”

For more information on the centre, visit www.coxgreencommunitycentre.org.uk