Remember When: Germ of an idea to spread the coughs and sneezes message

1970: Prizes, certificates and badges of training were presented to 25 nurses at an annual ceremony.

The prizes were presented by E F Miller, former matron of Maidenhead Hospital.

She said: “This has always been a good hospital. I know that the nurses here have received the best possible training.

1975: Seventeen members of Maidenhead Athletic Club took part in a 24-hour relay at The Rye in High Wycombe.

The event was to raise money for a new running track.

The Maidenhead team came third, covering 278 miles.

1985: It was carnival time in Marlow, with a procession of colourful floats, decorated vehicles and imaginative costumes on display.

A number of schools and groups joined in with the fun, with Holy Trinity pupils dressing as characters from Charles Dickens novels and Marlow First School youngsters wearing germ costumes to spread the message that ‘coughs and sneezes spread diseases’.

1990: A craft fair in Marlow attracted 34 stallholders.

The event, at Liston Hall, was organised by Ruth Brown.

1995: Television personality and MP Gyles Brandreth was guest speaker at Marlow Supper Club.

Brandreth held the record for the world’s longest after dinner speech at 12 hours, but he didn’t match his personal best when he entertained diners at The Chequers.

Co-ordinator Roger Wilson said: “I was still comfortable sitting where I was, so it couldn’t have been long.”

1995: Hundreds of fundraisers put their best feet forward for the 14th Maidenhead Boundary Walk.

Undeterred by bouts of torrential rain, more than 350 hardy hikers of all ages took part in the 14-mile circuit of the old Borough of Maidenhead.