Theresa May's annual Christmas card competition returns

Theresa May is urging the ‘excellent young artists’ in her constituency to step forward and design her Christmas card.

In what has become a long-standing tradition, the Maidenhead and Twyford MP is once again teaming up with the Advertiser to ask youngsters to send in designs which could adorn a card which will be sent out to VIPs and dignitaries around the world.

The sun may still be shining, but with the nights drawing in and less than 100 shopping days left until the big day, children and schools are being encouraged to get involved with the popular annual competition.

It is open to children aged 11 and under who live in Mrs May’s constituency.

The former Prime Minister said: “Christmas is a time for family, community and goodwill. It means so many different things for different people.

“Every family has their own traditions which make the festive period special for them. Therefore, this year’s theme for my Christmas card competition is ‘my favourite thing about Christmas’.

“I want to hear from you what your favourite part of Christmas is. I know we have some excellent young artists here in Maidenhead, and I am looking forward to seeing all the different entries.”

Entries for the competition should be marked ‘Theresa May’s Christmas Card Competition’ and sent to Maidenhead Advertiser, 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead, SL6 1HX.

The suggested size is A5. Designs need to be bold and bright and preferably done in paint, felt tips or crayons as coloured pencils do not reproduce well when printed. Two-dimensional designs are preferred as glitter and cotton wool do not work when printed.

Entries should also include the full name, age and school or organisation (such as a cub or brownie pack) of the entrant as well as a parent’s name, address and phone number.

The closing date for entries is Friday, October 16.

Judging will take place in October, and the winner announced shortly afterwards.