Maidenhead Heritage Centre assures it meets 'COVID precautions'

09:30AM, Saturday 26 September 2020
The Maidenhead Heritage Centre says it meets ‘official COVID precautions’ after stricter new Government measures were announced this week.
The Park Street venue will continue to open Tuesday to Saturday.
The Heritage Centre said in a statement: “Since we reopened at the end of July, family groups of four or five have been the largest visiting, often to enjoy our Spitfire Simulator Experience.
“This continues to attract people from some distance, most recently from Hull and Kent.
“These visits help provide vital support to other businesses in Maidenhead. We are very grateful to our volunteers who help to keep the centre open.”
