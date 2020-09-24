Maidenhead United give fans chance to appear on anniversary plaque

Maidenhead United have given 150 fans the chance to have their names appear on a commemorative plaque to celebrate the club’s anniversary.

The feature will be permanently displayed at the club and will be moveable should a potential relocation to Braywick Park go ahead as anticipated.

All fans have to do to see their first and second names on the plaque is donate a minimum of £150 to the club, and they will also receive an A3-sized print of the design.

Spaces are limited, and once 150 names have been collated the plaque will be commissioned and displayed at York Road.

At a time when supporters are staying away from the grounds and lower league clubs battle tough times amid the pandemic, the plaque is a way for fans to get closer to The Magpies and become a part of its long history, according to the club’s projects officer Neil Maskell.

“We had a fans meeting last October after one of the games and one of the many things that came out was the idea of a permanent display to be held at the club which can be moveable to the new ground,” he said.

“So that is where it comes from. It is for the supporters, from the supporters.

“Football clubs all think we are unique but Maidenhead United are one of very few clubs which has reached this anniversary, so we are trying to celebrate it the best we can in the circumstances.

“It is funding that will help the club, it was an idea that came up many months ago before anyone had even heard of COVID.”

Neil added that fans will not be able to leave messages on the plaque, just names, and said that the initiative has already generated interest since it was launched last Tuesday.

“We hope people enjoy seeing their names for future generations to see,” Neil, who is also the club’s fixtures secretary, said.

“We have had plenty of interest but there are still plenty [of spaces] left.”

To donate and have your name on the plaque, visit bit.ly/2ROtGBF or call 01628 636314.