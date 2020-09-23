Boundary Walk going ahead with Baylis Trust's backing

A significant charity fundraiser will be going ahead this year thanks in part to a donation from the Advertiser’s owners.

The rotary clubs of Maidenhead received a £1,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust to go towards the organisation of the 2020 Maidenhead Boundary Walk.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak leading to the cancellation of many popular events in the town, the new-look boundary walk is still set to go ahead, with the money from the grant being used to help spread the word, paying for advertising and promotion of the event.

Lisa Hunter, of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary, said: “It’s been a challenge, there was a lot of head-scratching initially about how we would still go ahead and comply with the guidance.

“Our main priority is to make sure everyone feels comfortable.

“Over the last few months we have seen how fantastic walking is for your mental health, so get out, get your trainers or walking boots on, but make sure you do it in your bubble.”

This year, due to the pandemic, the boundary walk is taking a different form.

Normally the fundraiser would be held over a single Sunday in October, but this year it will be held over three weeks, from Sunday, October 4 to Sunday, October 25.

Walkers are encouraged to go out alone, with friends or families (while remembering to follow the rule of six) and embark on a sponsored walk. It could be anything from a few laps of the garden to the full 12.5-mile boundary walk.

Each walker will be able to raise money for a charity of their choosing through their participation in the walk.

Those who are taking part in the event need to pay an entry fee – £2.50 for adults and £1 for children which helps the rotary club with administration costs.

To register, visit maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk/ boundary-walk.html