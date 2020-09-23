Councillors approve plans for 10 new Maidenhead flats

A block of 10 flats are set to be built in Maidenhead after councillors gave plans their approval.

An application to demolish an existing building in Castle Hill and replace it with ten flats was approved at a virtual Borough-wide Development Management Panel on Wednesday, September 16.

Planning permission had previously been granted to build nine new flats, but the developer sought to add an extra home to the plans.

The majority of councillors on the panel were in favour of the plans, which featured nine two-bed flats and one single-bed, with 11 car parking spaces.

Cllr David Hilton (Con, Ascot and Sunninghill) said: “The changes are relatively small and in my opinion would not create any less amenity."

Cllr David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) added: “The implementations are very minimal and have no negative impact.”

Not all councillors on the panel were in agreement, though, with Cllr Josh Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt), warning of the potential consequences of approval

He said: “Why haven’t previous schemes been implemented on this site? It seems like some kind of 'salami slicing'.

"You look at the top floor of that apartment building and you see an overtly large two-bedroom flat compared to the rest of the flats in the block.

“That was given permission, and now all of a sudden we are going to the panel again slicing that into two, getting an extra flat out of it.

“Was there ever an intent for it to be developed? Or is it evidence that we are only acting as a stepping stone in these developments?

“The next application might be 11 flats, and the next one might be 12.”

Councillors voted to approve the application, with seven in favour and two against.

Also at the meeting, an application to build an eight-flat building in Church Road, near Bray, was rejected by councillors, despite being advised by officers to approve it.

The application was unanimously rejected on the grounds that it was not in keeping with the character of the area and did not provide a safe escape route in the case of a flood.