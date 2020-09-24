Pauline Quirke Academy reopens its regular sessions

The Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) Maidenhead has reopened its doors for the first time in more than six months.

The academy provided a host of virtual performing arts activities throughout lockdown, including workshops with West End performers, filmmaking masterclasses with celebrated film directors and acting workshops with famous comedians.

Now, PQA Maidenhead has returned to its regular academy sessions, as of September 19.

Liz Charleston, principal of PQA Maidenhead said:

“It was fantastic to be able to welcome our students back to the academy. I am glad we could keep in touch using on-line classes, but nothing beats seeing all our students back in classes.”

The academy has introduced additional cleaning between classes and between sessions and the use of coloured dance spots to ensure correct social distancing in classes.

Book a free taster or call 07443 460390 or email liz.charleston@pqacademy.com