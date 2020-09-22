New plant nursery opens in Knowl Hill

A new plant nursery in Knowl Hill is now ready for business in its entirety after ‘The Flower Shop’ opened at the end of last month.

Knowl Hill Nursery in Bath Road started welcoming customers with a soft launch in July but The Flower Shop only opened on Saturday, August 29.

The florist working in the shop is, Kay Hickmott who has more than 30-years’ experience and previously owned The Flower Shop in Henley.

Owner of the nursery, Andy Davis said he moved onto the previously derelict nursery site as the pandemic struck and lockdown was imposed.

“We thought Kay would have opened three or four months ago,” said Andy. “Unfortunately, due to COVID that didn’t happen.”

Andy said clearing the nursery site took about two and a half months and following that, the pandemic made it difficult to get tradesman in and acquire materials.

This includes The Flower Shop itself, a summer house, which took three months to be delivered.

Andy said: “Everybody’s in the same boat, everybody’s struggled, so we’ve just done the best we can.”

Kay will be offering bouquets for all occasions, including arrangements, vases, sympathy tributes, bridal bouquets and wedding reception flowers.

Flowers to be delivered locally can be ordered in person by visiting The Flower Shop, calling 01628 822237 or going online at sales@knowlhillnursery.co.uk

Orders for further afield and internationally can also be ordered via The Flower Shop.