Remember When: A good neighbour became the phantom piper of Winter Hill

1970: Holyport FC played host to German side Goslar Sports Club for a rain-soaked football match at Braywick.

Holyport had twice been to Germany, and this was a return visit by Goslar, who took a party of 15 to England for a weekend visit which included trips to London, Reading and Windsor.

Holyport ran out 5-2 winners.

1975: The phantom piper of Winter Hill unveiled himself.

Marlow schoolboy Ian Bremner got his first set of bagpipes earlier in the year and liked to practise several hours a day.

But the 14-year-old was sensitive to the feelings of his neighbours so took to the woods and fields of Thames Valley beauty spots for his piping.

Winter Hill, in Cookham Dean, was a favourite spot.

1975: Angry shopkeepers in Bridge Street protested to Berkshire County Council over a recently installed pedestrian crossing which stopped cars from parking outside The Parade.

Some of the nine shopkeepers said they were losing up to £500 a week in trade.

1985: Terry Wogan made a health cut with a difference when he officially opened the geriatric unit at St Mark’s Hospital.

The Irish presenter spent a couple of hours at the hospital talking to patients in the £500,000 unit.

1985: Retained firefighters in Maidenhead were put through their paces at a drill training session as the brigade called for more recruits.

The fire service was looking for three people to take the number of retained personnel in Maidenhead up to 15.

1995: The Royal Borough funded a £10,000 drive to get the road safety message across to youngsters (main pictures).

Four nursery schools in the Windsor and Maidenhead area were supplied with educational toys in the first phase of the new programme.

The equipment included model traffic lights, traffic signs, a zebra crossing mat and road safety jigsaw puzzles.

1995: Cooler weather and rain did nothing to dampen the spirits as hundreds of fun-seekers gathered at Cookham Dean Fete.

The event was opened by Patricia Greene, who plays Jill Archer on Radio Four’s The Archers.