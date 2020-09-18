Resident heron capured in winning Maidenhead Waterways competition

Winning entries of the Maidenhead Waterways (MW) photographic competition show the network of streams ‘at their best’.

That is the professional opinion of ’Tiser photographer, Ian Longthorne, who had a casting vote alongside fellow judges, Theresa May MP and competition organiser and MW trustee, Andrew Ingram.

Supported by the Advertiser, the competition launched in July and was open to amateur photographers in two categories: under 16 and 16 and over.

Snappers were allowed to submit three photos and the shortlist of entries, whittled down by MW trustees, were discussed by the judging panel over Zoom on Saturday.

Photographs taken by Mary Williams, 76, and Will Tarbit, 14, were deemed worthy of the £100 prize money in each category.

“The two photos show the new Waterways at their best,” said Ian.

“The winning under-16s picture stood out as the winner because as well as being a good wildlife shot,

it expertly captured the atmosphere of the landscape with some dramatic lighting and reflections.

“The 16 and over photo came from a difficult decision where three photos of the resident heron all stood a chance.”

Andrew describes the competition as ‘a fun way to remind people of the attractiveness of the newly restored waterways, and the way that wildlife is thriving again in the centre of the town’.

“There was a wide range of different angles and photographic treatments in both categories, but looking at the 120 entries, it is fair to say that the grey heron was the most popular subject – in fact it was an all-heron final at the last stage of judging [in the 16 and over category],” he said.

Mary, who lives in Maidenhead says it is the heron, which features prominently in her photograph, who ‘should get all the praise’.

She says the long-legged bird is ‘always around the Waterways’ and that ‘you sort of feel he’s a friend’.

“I was just coming back [from a walk] and I couldn’t believe my luck, there he was, just waiting for a photograph,” she said.

“So, I took this photo and then I saw this competition and I thought ‘my gosh, this is perfect’.”

She added: “I was so surprised I am a winner.”

Will, a year 10 student at Furze Platt Senior School, says he is ‘always on the lookout for a good photo to take’ and is ‘very pleased’ to be chosen as a winner.

“I’m doing art as one of my GCSE choices and I think that it really helps me spot good compositions,” he said.

Will, who lives in Boyn Hill, intends on putting his prize money towards the new Xbox soon to be released.