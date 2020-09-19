Maidenhead riverside statue given some cleaning attention

A Maidenhead artist received a helping hand from an Olympic rower to give her statue some needed attention earlier this week.

Eunice Goodman was joined by her husband Charles and sportswoman Karon Phillips on Monday to revitalise the Swan Maiden, located on Ray Mill Island.

The spot was popular with large groups earlier in the summer and Eunice said that the statue was in need of a little TLC after evidence of people climbing on it.

Armed with cleaning materials, the trio set to work to restore the statue’s image in the September sunshine.

Eunice created the statue in the late 1980s, and the island is also home to another of her creations, The Companions. Another of her works – The Boy and Boat – is located in Maidenhead town centre.

“We did get it completely rejuvenated,” she said.

“People do like it, and it is good to preserve it. It would be nice if people did respect the statue, because sometimes children have been known to climb on it.”

She added: “The people are very interested in the maiden and passers-by gave us some lovely compliments.

“They said how much they liked it.”