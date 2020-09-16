Rise in Royal Borough COVID-19 cases

A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases was experienced in the Royal Borough over the last week.

Between Monday, September 7 and Sunday, September 13, 57 new cases were recorded, compared to 30 cases in the previous week.

The total number of positive tests recorded so far in September is 92, compared to 83 in the whole of August, and 23 in July.

On Thursday, September 10, 23 positive tests were confirmed in Windsor and Maidenhead, the highest number recorded in a single day since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Meanwhile, in nearby areas, Slough recorded 26 new cases in the last week, and Wokingham recorded nine.

The Government’s ‘rule of six’ was introduced this week, making social gatherings of more than six people from multiple households illegal, indoors or outdoors.