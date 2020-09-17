Electricity network invests £150,000 on Maidenhead power

A £150,000 package of maintenance and improvements work is being carried out across the area’s electricity infrastructure this month by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

The programme of works will strengthen the resilience of the electricity network serving the area’s 62,000 homes and businesses.

The upgrade project will run throughout September and will focus on the replacement and refurbishment of the existing infrastructure in White Waltham and the surrounding areas, alongside a programme of tree-cutting.

John Wright, Network Construction Manager for the project said:

“Maidenhead is a thriving area and we want to ensure that we build and maintain a network that fits the needs of its residents and business owners now and how those needs will develop in coming years.”

For customers with concerns relating to power cuts during this time, SSEN has extended its Priority Services Register (PSR) to those who are categorised at ‘high risk’ and ‘extremely high risk’ of severe illness from coronavirus.

Those at high risk are eligible to sign up for additional support through the free, tailored service.