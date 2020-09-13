Theresa May MP to judge Maidenhead Waterways photographic competition

Entries to the Maidenhead Waterways (MW) photographic competition have now closed.

After launching in July more than 120 photographs have been submitted by amateur snappers, in a 16 and over category and an under-16s category.

MW trustees have come up with a shortlist and the winners in each category, who will win £100 each, will be announced in the Advertiser next week.

The judging panel includes MP Theresa May, Tiser photographer Ian Longthorne and Waterways trustee Andrew Ingram.

Andrew organised the competition and he said its aim was to raise awareness of the newly restored and enlarged waterways in the centre of the town.

He said: “I am constantly meeting people who haven’t really noticed the improved waterways, so these photos will help them to understand what a great public amenity is there for them.”

He said trustees ‘have been really impressed with the quality of the photos sent in’.

“There has been a very wide range of views and treatments, although it’s fair to say the grey heron is the favourite subject.”