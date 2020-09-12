Registration open for Alexander Devine Santa Dash

Like many other fundraising events this year the Alexander Devine Santa Dash will not be taking place in its usual format, but the event is still going ahead.

Traditionally the annual race sees people take to Windsor in their droves, dressed as Father Christmas, but this year the dash will be virtual.

The charity is encouraging people to run, walk, jog, or dance their own 5 kilometre (3.1 mile) route and enjoy the Santa Dash in small, socially distanced groups wherever they are based.

Taking place on Sunday, November 29, participants can still earn a medal and can get ready for the event with a virtual warm-up.

CEO Fiona Devine, is hoping that the annual sell-out event will still prove to be as popular this year and raise the vital funds the charity needs.

She said: “Every single person that takes part in our Santa Dash and fundraises for us helps us to continue to bring specialist care, support, fun and laughter to the children and families we support and also reach out to even more that need us.”

Registration is open and entry is £15, which includes a Santa suit and fundraising pack.

Sign up at www.alexanderdevine.org/santadash