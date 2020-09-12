10-year-old girls sells Sylvanian Family toys to start lemonade business

A 10-year-old girl has spent lockdown establishing her own business and selling her product in the community.

‘Jessie’s homemade lemonade’ is the venture of Jessie Egarr who says she ‘was looking for a business idea and the only one that was exciting was making lemonade’.

“It’s something that my mum has done so I thought that I could give it a go,” said Jessie, who is in year six at Waltham St Lawrence School in School Road.

Vicki, Jessie’s mum, incorporated the endeavour into her daughter’s home-schooling during lockdown and helped her come up with a business plan.

To get the scheme off the ground Jessie sold her Sylvanian Family toys on

eBay, so she could buy glass bottles and ingredients, but the trade was worth it.

By setting up her still lemonade stall on the drive of her home in Cox Green, outside Andrea's Soft Play and Cafe in Ockwells Park and at The Wendy House in Bray, Jessie has sold 180 bottles and made £60.

The entrepreneur wants to donate some of her profits to CleanConscience in Holyport where she sometimes volunteers, and the rest she is saving to buy a caravan in West Wittering, West Sussex.

Jessie plans to continue selling her lemonade despite being back at school and says the secret to good still lemonade, which is ‘really hard to find’, is ‘unwaxed lemons and only natural ingredients’.

Vicki, who owns Little Me Pre-School in High Street, Bray, and Little Muddy Me Pre-School at Bray Lake, says ‘it has kept her very busy during lockdown’.

“She’s funded it all herself and she’s worked hard, I thought to be honest, it was just a little phase that we were going through, but it seems to have escalated,” she said.