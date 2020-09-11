Developer gives update on progress for £94million Watermark project

Watermark, the upcoming £94million development in Maidenhead town centre, launched on Saturday with socially-distanced access to its showrooms.

The Countryside project will deliver 229 apartments on the banks of Maidenhead Waterways.

Construction of Watermark’s first phase of 146 homes began in March 2019, with completion expected in March 2021.

Of these, 61 will be affordable, in partnership with Housing Solutions. For the 88 private homes in the first phase, prices for the one-bedroom apartments start from £310,000, two-bedroom apartments from £420,000 and three-bedroom apartments from £520,000, and Help to Buy is available.

“We’re giving priority for people with a local connection, such as those who grew up in Maidenhead,” said Daniel King, Countryside managing director, partnerships West London and Thames Valley.

The company opened its doors to pre-booked visits on Saturday, and said it had visitors ‘back to back’ in one-on-one socially distanced tours, spaced out by 30 minutes.

In terms of demand in flats, Countryside has seen a shift in priorities from potential buyers, with COVID-19 becoming ‘the hot topic of the moment.’

Residents are more interested in access to outdoor space than before, so they can enjoy fresh air and exercise without braving the risks of public streets.

Watermark flats do not have private gardens, though each has a balcony. The rest of the outdoor space is communal to all residents, such as the green roof terrace.

The development also includes a civic square, open to the public, which will comprise of 20,000 square feet of retail space for coffee shops, restaurants or bars.

“We’re really trying to create a new civic heart in Maidenhead,” said Dan.

“We think Maidenhead high street has huge opportunities and we want to set a benchmark for what can be achievable.”

“With all the investment going into the town centre, it’s a really exciting time for Maidenhead,” he added.

“It’s a great place to live and it’s only going to get better.”