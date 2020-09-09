Artists to share 'their passion' on the Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail

Artists taking part in the Cookham and Maidenhead Arts Trail are looking forward to sharing ‘their passion for their art’ this weekend.

The annual trail, open on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm, allows people to visit several venues where local artists are exhibiting their work.

During the trail people can both peruse and purchase the art on display, which includes jewellery, sculpture, ceramics, paintings, glass and more.

Jill Chadwick, 56, a Maidenhead fused glass artist and member of the CAMAT committee says the artists taking part are excited about the event.

She said: “The artists have really missed seeing customers and being able to communicate with them and share their passion for their art.”

Exhibition spaces will be following Government guidelines regarding the use of masks and social distancing and have hand sanitiser or hand washing facilities available.

St Piran's school in Gringer Hill was a venue on the trail but it is no longer available. For an updated list of artists and venue locations go to www.camat.org.

uk/art-trail-map