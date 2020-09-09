Boyn Hill church minister smashes target to raise thousands for cancer charity

A minister of a Maidenhead church braved the shave last week to raise money for a cause close to her heart.

Amanda Redwood took part in the Macmillan Cancer Support challenge in memory of loved ones she has lost to the disease.

She had set herself a target of £1,500 but had smashed this at the time of writing, breaking the £1,800 mark.

Amanda had her hair shaved at her church, Boyn Hill Baptist, in Westborough Road, on Saturday.

She said: “My head feels a lot lighter. It is weird, but it is not about me, it is about all the people who are going to be touched by money I have raised, and that is why I have done it. I have had family members who have had support from Macmillan and my family have been very thankful for that.”

She added: “I have been absolutely blown away [by the amount raised].”

Visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/amanda-redwood