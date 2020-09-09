Boyn Hill cricket match celebrates diversity and faith

An annual cricket match that celebrates community and diversity was held at the weekend.

On Sunday, Boyne Hill Cricket Club hosted the 15th annual cricket match organised by the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum.

Although some aspects of the day were different to usual due to social distancing measures – notably the lack of the traditional barbecue – the day was still a big success with more than 120 people of different faiths and beliefs involved.

Trip Pannu, who helped organise the event, said: “All of us have been cancelling so many events, it was good to get one event organised and for all the community to get together and see all my friends again.

“We organise this every year and it's great to see people from different community groups meeting up.

“I think we are just trying to overcome this lockdown and return life back to normal.”

The day saw three teams of mixed ages compete in a T10 cricket tournament, following the ECB guidelines to ensure the matches were conducted in a COVID-safe manner.

The game was also attended by Royal Borough mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton, who presented trophies to the winners.